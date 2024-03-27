Youth injured by kite string in Karachi

KARACHI: A 20-year-old young man was hospitalised after suffering serious injury because of a loose kite string in Azizabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the police said the 20-year-old man – identified as Awais – was riding a motorbike when he was entrapped by kite string in Azizabad.

The police said he was shifted to a hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

The incident comes in the wake of the Punjab police’s intensifying crackdown across the province on kite flying after death of a young man in Faisalabad due to the strings of stray kites.

The incidents prompted Punjab Chief Minister (PM) Maryam Nawaz to order a crackdown on the making, selling, and buying of chemical string used in kites.

Two days earlier, the police unearthed a network of online kite sales and arrested five accused involved in a string killing incident in Faisalabad.

Addressing a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia said that Asif Shafiq of Samanabad was en route on the Novelty overhead bridge in the Factory Area police limits when the string caused a serious injury to his throat, killing him on the spot.

Special police teams were constituted which started investigation on scientific lines and and arrested five main suspects.

The police with the help of CCTV footages traced that an accused Muhammad Abid Gujjar resident of Sir Syed Town was flying kite on the rooftop of Punjab Bank on the same day.

Read More: CM Maryam calls for strict action against kite-flying ban violators

Later, the police arrested the accused Abid who confessed to the offence and told that he had purchased the kites and string online – which according to the police was being run by Muhammad Bilal and Abdul Shakoor.

Accused Abid further told police that when Asif Ashfaq was killed with the string of his kite, he became frightened and he burnt all other kites and string on the rooftop of the bank.