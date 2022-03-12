Youth run over by train while taking selfie

SAHIWAL: In yet another shocking incident, a 23-year-old youth was killed after being hit by a train while trying to take a selfie on railway track, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the mishap took place in Harappa village of Sahiwal district wherein a youth was killed while taking a selfie on the railway track.

On getting information, the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

He died on the spot, said rescue sources, adding that the deceased was identified as Irfan.

Meanwhile, police handed over the body to family after carrying out legal formalities.

Last year in March, a teenager was hit and killed by a passenger train in Lahore while being filmed walking along the tracks for a TikTok stunt.

Asif was walking next to the tracks while his friend was filming his TikTok video. “The moving train hit him while he was posing for a video and walking on the railway track,” a police official had said.

