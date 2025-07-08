Islamabad court moves to block 27 YouTube channels over ‘anti-state’ content

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad has ordered the blocking of 27 well-known YouTube channels for allegedly spreading anti-state content, following a petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY News reported.

According to reports, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah presided over the hearing and issued a two-page written order directing YouTube to block the identified channels.

The court reviewed the FIA’s request, which was based on an inquiry initiated on June 2, regarding content considered harmful to national security.

According to the court order, the investigating officer was heard in detail, and the available evidence was carefully examined.

The judge concluded that the material in question potentially constitutes a punishable offence under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

“In light of the evidence, the court believes that the case involves criminal activity punishable under PECA and relevant provisions of the PPC,” the order stated.

As a result, the court instructed YouTube’s relevant authorities to take immediate steps to block the 27 channels named in the FIA’s inquiry.

In May 2025, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) took significant action against the spread of anti-Pakistan propaganda by blocking 16 YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube video links, and 32 websites.

According to PTA, this move was made in response to content that was aimed at spreading misleading and harmful narratives against the country.

PTA stated that this decision was taken in the interest of national security and the protection of Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

The blocked content from YouTube and websites were found to contain harmful and deceptive narratives designed to affect public opinion and harm national unity.

“The objective of this content was to influence public opinion negatively and damage national cohesion,” said PTA in an official statement.

The authority stressed that these measures are necessary to ensure the safety and integrity of Pakistan’s digital environment and to prevent the spread of divisive content.