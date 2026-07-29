YouTube Premium to include Peacock streaming in early 2027

YouTube and NBCUniversal have formed a significant multi-year partnership, offering Peacock Premium included in YouTube Premium subscriptions at no extra charge for eligible users in the U.S.

The integration, rolling out in early 2027, marks Peacock’s largest wholesale distribution deal to date. For NBCUniversal, the partnership instantly exposes its streaming content to millions of existing YouTube Premium subscribers, offering a major expansion opportunity for a service that currently has about 46 million users.

However, there are crucial technical details for consumers to note. The version of Peacock included in the YouTube bundle is the ad-supported Peacock Premium tier.

While standard YouTube videos will remain ad-free for Premium members, movies, television shows, and live sports pulled from Peacock will still include commercial breaks.

Users seeking an entirely ad-free experience will still need to pay extra to upgrade to the Peacock Premium Plus tier, which will remain available as a separate add-on.

For current subscribers of both platforms, the deal offers immediate financial relief. YouTube Premium costs $15.99 per month for an individual plan, while a standalone Peacock Premium subscription costs an additional $10.99 per month.

Folding the two services together could save users nearly $130 annually, provided they are satisfied with the ad-supported tier.

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The agreement will also integrate Peacock directly into the core YouTube interface, allowing viewers to watch live sports—including Sunday Night Football, the Premier League, and NBA coverage—without leaving the app. Popular series such as The Office, Law & Order: SVU, and Love Island USA will also be available directly on the YouTube platform.

Despite the added value, some subscribers remain skeptical about the long-term implications. YouTube Premium recently raised its price.

Although the platform has not announced any immediate rate changes tied to the Peacock integration, folding major third-party streaming services into the base plan gives Google significant leverage to justify future price increases.

Currently, users can expect a vast new entertainment library when the groundbreaking streaming bundle launches early next year.