YouTube to release picture-in-picture for iOS ‘in a matter of days’

YouTube has confirmed that its picture-in-picture support will be available for iOS users “in a matter of days”, The Verge reported.

The platform announced the release in a tweet on Monday.

YouTube tweeted about the release in a response to a user who asked about the feature. The feature was previously available for YouTube Premium subscribers.

However, they did not clarify if the availability will continue to be limited to YouTube Premium subscribers.

The tweet in which the platform made the announcement read “Are you using an iOS smartphone? If so, the Picture-in-Picture feature is still rolling out & will be available in a matter of days across all iOS 15+ devices.”

Are you using an iOS smartphone? If so, the Picture-in-Picture feature is still rolling out & will be available in a matter of days across all iOS 15+ devices. Tweet back @ us if needed. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 10, 2022

The iPhones and iPad both usually have a Picture-in-picture support for video services at a system level, but YouTube’s feature has often been spotty and improbable.

However, after recent testing, the feature has been made a lot more efficient and seamless. The service now allows viewers to watch videos even after they navigate away from the main YouTube app.

Google launched the feature for its TV service on iOS just last month. Now, it seems ready to add the feature to its regular YouTube service.

