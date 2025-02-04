YouTube update: The next big thing for creators has arrived

The latest YouTube update that’s set to shake up the way creators interact with their audience, the platform has rolled out its highly anticipated “Communities” feature to more users.

This YouTube update allows creators to interact with their viewers directly in a dedicated space on their channels, separate from the usual comment section. Viewers can now react to posts, leave comments, and have real conversations with creators.

The new YouTube update aims to make the video sharing website a more interactive platform by giving creators and their fans a place to engage without relying on outside platforms like Reddit or Discord.

The feature was first introduced at the Made by YouTube 2024 event and has received positive feedback from creators who tested it early on.

With this YouTube update, creators have more control over their channels, as moderation tools allow them to manage discussions and filter inappropriate content.

Currently, the feature is available only on the YouTube mobile app. It functions like a forum, where creators can share posts and interact with their audience in a more personal way.

The YouTube update also brings changes to the Community tab, which will now be called “Posts” but will keep its original functions.

This YouTube update is not automatically activated; creators need to manually enable it. Once chosen, creators will get an email notification and a banner alert on their channel page in the mobile app. If they want to try the feature before turning it on, they can visit their channel page and select “Go to Community” to explore its options.

Although the YouTube update is still rolling out to a limited number of creators, the company hopes it will boost engagement and give users a more personalized experience. As more channels adopt the feature, it’s expected to make YouTube a more vibrant space for creator-fan interaction.