YouTube tests ‘Play something’ button for indecisive users

In its latest update, the Google-owned video streaming service YouTube is developing a new option for users who may be uncertain about their viewing choices.

This feature, referred to as the “Play Something” floating action button (FAB), addresses this issue by playing random videos on YouTube. For those who may not be aware, this feature has been in testing for over a year and is currently accessible to Android users with version 19.5.

Regarding its functionality, the “Play Something” button, which is located above the home tab against a black background, allows users to immediately engage with content without the need to scroll or search. Upon selecting the button, the feature will commence playback of a video directly within the Shorts player.

It is important to highlight that this feature is not restricted to Shorts; it can also play standard videos in portrait mode.

The video controls have been streamlined, featuring large buttons for liking, disliking, commenting, and sharing positioned on the right side, while the timeline scrubber is located at the bottom. Users should be aware that the Play Something button will vanish from the screen if the multiplayer option is active.

With the introduction of this feature, the platform seeks to enhance the user experience and promote more spontaneous content consumption. This YouTube’s feature will automatically present relevant content based on users’ previous viewing habits, eliminating the need for active searching.

After extensive testing, the Play Something feature is now available to a broader audience and is anticipated to be publicly launched in the upcoming months.

In addition, the company has recently introduced new features, including a vertical scroll gesture and an AI-driven auto-dubbing capability, among others. Reports indicate that more features are in development and will be gradually released.