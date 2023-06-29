YouTuber creates eight-foot iPhone Pro Max, video goes viral

Apple continues to bring changes to its iPhones via hardware and software updates. A YouTuber went a step ahead and recreated an iPhone 14 Pro Max which is eight-foot long with all the features of the original.

Matthew Beem shared a video which showed how he created the customized iPhone 14 Pro Max on YouTube. He built the gadget via touch-enabled screens of televisions, that are connected to a Mac Mini. There are buttons for adjusting the volume.

Even more surprising is that the user will have to jump to get their selfie taken due to the phone’s sheer size.

Matthew Beem claimed it was extremely difficult for him to build the phone as he has not done anything like this before.

“I have never built anything like this before so this was extremely difficult,” he stated. “To top things off we drove this all the way to New York City to get people’s reactions in Times Square and surprise the top tech reviewer on the planet Marques Brownlee (MKBHD)!”

He added, “This video had lots of ups and downs, but we figured it all out, it turned out incredible and we would’ve broke the world record! This was insane and super intense to make, but we had lots of laughs along the way.”