Video: YouTuber solves 21-year-old missing case of teenagers

A YouTuber was able to solve a 21-year-old case of two missing teenagers in the United States after he dived into a lake to find their vehicle which mysteriously disappeared.

The YouTuber identified as Jeremy Sides, who runs a channel called ‘Exploring with Nug’, launched a search for the missing vehicle and dived into multiple lakes and rivers in the area concerned.

On December 4, Sides premiered a 20-minute video on his YouTube channel that showed him investigating and finding a submerged car at the bottom of Calfkiller River.

Sides’ sonar device showed that there was a car-shaped object at the bottom of the river. The next morning, Sides dived in to find the submerged vehicle and took out its license plate. Then he compared it to the case details and it was a match.

Reports previously identified the missing teenagers as 18-year-old Erin Foster and 17-year-old Jeremy Bechtel who disappeared on April 03, 2000, after attending a party. Authorities were not able to trace the victims at that time.

In the video, Sides can be seen calling the White County’s sheriff Steve Page to report his findings. The video also includes Sides’ meeting with the sheriff when the sheriff calls him “White County’s hero.”

“Sides’ revelation resulted in the reopening of the Foster and Bechtel case. Authorities claim to find human remains and missing teenagers’ articles and informed the victims’ father that they might have died owing to an accident.”

