From ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ to Bollywood hits: What all Pakistanis watched on YouTube this year?

YouTube has unveiled its End-of-Year List for 2024, featuring the top creators of the country, as well as the Top 10 Trending and Music Videos Pakistanis watched the most this year on the video platform.

Some of the biggest dramas of the year topped the trending videos list on YouTube followed by dubbed Indian films, and just one vlog from a Pakistani creator, indicating the diverse entertainment consumption patterns of the Pakistani audience while reaffirming their love for compelling storytelling.

The launching episode of the mega-hit project ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum‘, which marked the grand comeback of superstar Fahad Mustafa opposite Hania Aamir, landed the third spot on the top 10 trending list.

Two Hindi-dubbed South Indian action movies, including ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ and Ram Pothineni’s ‘SKANDA’ bagged a spot each on the coveted list, rounded off by a vlog of YouTuber Saad ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai.

The next list of Top 10 Music Videos is topped by Punjabi dance number ’90 – 90 Nabbe Nabbe’, of Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Sandlas, ft. Sargun Mehta. The Bollywood chart-toppers like ‘Aaj ki Raat’, from ‘Stree 2’ and Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Tauba Tauba’ from ‘Bad Newz’, as well as the soulful Pakistani ballad ‘BALO BATIYAN’ by Ali Zafar and veteran Atta Ullah Khan Esakhelvi made it to the list, however, it is mainly dominated by Indian Punjabi numbers, highlighting the fact that music knows no language and it unites the people beyond borders.

Beyond the top videos featuring Pakistani music and dramas, the year 2024 also witnessed a significant surge – 60% more than the past year – in the content created and uploaded by local creators on the video platform.

From lifestyle to family vlogging, to infotainment content, Pakistani content creators like Rajab’s Family, Anaya Eeshal Family and Arshad Reels have amassed millions of fans across the globe through the authentic, relevant and unique content they made this year. Ducky Bhai, Sistrology, Chota Ali vlogs, Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, Shirazi village vlogs and Fatima Faisal finished off the list of the creators Pakistanis watched the most this year, with only international channel being UR · Cristiano.

“Pakistani creators are captivating the world. With over 65% of watch time on Pakistani content coming from viewers outside the country, these creators are showing their ability to speak to a global audience,” said Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Country Director for Pakistan.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited about the possibilities of AI to take their content creation to the next level and build stronger connections with viewers. With their talent and passion, I’m looking forward to the future of digital entertainment shaped by our creators,” he added.

The report also suggests that the number of local creators earning over Rs.10 million annually via YouTube increased by 25% this year.