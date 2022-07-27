YouTuber Zaid Ali T asks for prayers

Famous YouTuber Zaid Ali T, who met with an accident and suffered a head injury, requested followers for prayers.

Digital creator and vlogger, who suffered a serious head injury in an accident, took to his Instagram stories earlier this week to update his fans about his unannounced disappearance from an otherwise active social media life.

Touching upon the ‘most hectic days of life’, Ali noted, “I was recently in a terrible accident in which I hit my head and completely passed out.” “Upon waking up, I was told that I had a major concussion and I have been extremely lucky that there was no internal bleeding in my head,” he shared. “My head is currently deformed and swollen and it’s difficult to eat anything and I have been vomiting repeatedly.”

Recalling the unfortunate incident, Ali penned, “I remember when it first happened, I was in such uncontrollable pain and was begging Allah to take everything I have just to make this pain go away. All the worldly problems I had, they didn’t matter anymore.”

“A few days later now, I realized that sometimes we neglect the biggest blessing that Allah has given us, which is our health. There is nothing greater than health. If you are healthy, you have everything in the world.”

Moreover, quoting the doctors, Ali mentioned that it would take seven to ten days for him to get back to regular activities, however, it could take up to a few months for it to heal completely.

“All I request at this point is to just keep me in your duas,” Zaid Ali concluded.

