Zaid Ali T’s picture of wife with son goes viral

YouTuber Zaid Ali T shared a lovely picture of his wife Yumnah Ali holding her son Izyan Ali Zaid and it went viral.

The viral image on Instagram shows his wife and her toddler all smiles. He had the sweetest wish for them.

“May Almighty Allah always keep that smile on both your faces,” the caption read.

It went viral on the photo and video-sharing application made headways and it has got millions of views.

The YouTuber has a huge fan following on picture and video-sharing platforms, where he constantly updates his fans with images of him and his family members.

He posted a heartwarming picture of him with his wife on his profile as well.

Previously, he shared his baby’s picture stating that the child is the most handsome boy in the world. He jokingly added that there are marriage proposals that are already coming from him.

It is noted that he had tied the knot with Yumnah Ali back in August 2017. Although, he resides in Canada but has been living according to Pakistani culture and tradition.

In October, the YouTuber had announced that he became a father in a post. The YouTuber added that it was the best wedding anniversary gift he got.

