Zaid Ali T pens sweet note for wife Yumnah Ali’s 30th birthday

Zaid Ali T marked his wife Yumnah Ali’s 30th birthday with a sweet heartfelt note on Instagram and beautiful balloon arrangements!

Zaid Ali, who celebrated his 26th birthday on July 2, took to Instagram to share pictures from Yumnah’s small birthday celebrations with gold balloons that said ’30’.

“Happy 30th birthday my love!” he wrote, addressing his pregnant wife. “It felt like I met you just yesterday but here we are, ready to become parents.”

“May Allah bless you with every happiness in the world and I can’t wait to grow older by your side, day by day,” he added.

Yumnah also turned to the photo-sharing app to pen a lengthy note of her own on starting her big 30’s. “Feeling blessed to be starting my 30’s as a first-time mom! The past 3 decades have been unbelievably amazing!” she said.

She then gave a rundown on all the things she is proud of having achieved in the three decades of her life, for e.g, “I’ve lived alone, got my bachelors, travelled the world, married a wonderful person, learned so much about me, life and others!”

“I hope Zaid Ali and I can raise our kids with all the good qualities that our parents raised us with!” added Yumnah.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, is all set to welcome their first child soon. They announced the pregnancy in January 2021 with an Instagram post that read, “We are going to be parents! By the grace of Allah, we have been blessed with a child!”