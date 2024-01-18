My partner should not be better-looking than me: Yumna Zaidi

Describing her idea of a perfect life partner, A-list actor Yumna Zaidi made clear that she would never want him to be better than her in terms of looks.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent promotional outing on a private news channel, acclaimed actor Yumna Zaidi opened up on her marriage plans and outlined the qualities she wants in her potential life partner, underscoring that the person must be a good human being.

Zaidi said, “He has to be a good person, by heart, must be intelligent and have a sharp mind.” She also emphasized the importance of him having a ‘good companionship’ with her.

When quizzed if the visual appearance and conventional good looks of the guy matter to her, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor maintained that he has to be appealing to her eyes. The celebrity added that although she likes Hollywood star Tom Cruise, good looks like him are not something she is looking for in her future husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“He should not be better-looking than me,” she clarified.

In an earlier outing on ARY Digital’s show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Zaidi also revealed that she usually gets many marriage proposals because of her likeable persona and the kind of roles she plays on screen.

“Those proposals go to my mother; they don’t come to me directly,” she said.

Anam Tanveer reveals top quality her partner must have!