Yumna Zaidi’s dance video from wedding goes viral; Internet reacts!

Showbiz A-lister Yumna Zaidi trends on social media with her recent dance video, probably from a recent family wedding.

‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star Yumna Zaidi joined her girl squad on the dance floor at a recent wedding, to groove on the recent Bollywood hit ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, the title track of sci-fi rom-com, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The dance clip is now viral across social media platforms and drew mixed reactions from social users.

“She is very cute but dance is not her Cup of tea,” a social user wrote, while another added, “No dance skills! Also done with two littain of hair out!”

However, her millions of fans in the digital sphere were quick to rush to her defense and commented, “She is clearly not entertaining you all, she is enjoying with her friends. So why commenting on her dance moves.”

“Simplicity and innocence in her dance 😍😍😍Yumna Zaidi is the best,” another defended.

Yumna Zaidi is one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment with her consistently stellar performances.

Meanwhile, she also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with millions of followers on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram alone.

