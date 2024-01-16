Yuvraj Singh picks THIS Bollywood star for his biopic

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh reveals which Bollywood star he thinks would be the perfect choice for his biopic.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan has acquired the life rights of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, to make a film about his personal and career struggles, battle with cancer as well as his illustrious journey to becoming a recognized name in the history of Indian cricket.

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement of the project with the cast, the cricketer, who played across all formats of the game while being in the national team of India, has picked the actor who he believes would be appropriate to portray him in the biopic.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, Singh shared that his choice is Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor, after watching his latest Box Office juggernaut, ‘Animal’.

“I recently watched Animal and I think Ranbir Kapoor would be the right fit for my biopic,” he said. “But eventually, it’ll be the director’s call.”

“We’re definitely working on it and will have some good news soon,” Singh confirmed.

It would definitely be interesting to see Kapoor getting into the skin of Singh for the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, he is currently basking on to the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller, ‘Animal’.

