Yuzendra Chahal takes a dig at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma AGAIN!

Once again, Indian star leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has brought himself to the spotlight after his latest reaction to the Instagram post of Shikhar Dhawan.

The Indian cricketer uploaded a post on his Instagram account. Reacting to the post, Yuzvendra commented, raising eyebrows, and followers are linking it to a dig at Dhanashree Verma, his ex-wife.

On October 2, 2025, Friday, Shikar Dhawan shared a glimpse of his festive season on his Instagram account.

The former Indian batter posted his Bhai Dooj celebration images, striking a pose with his sisters, family members, and his dog.

Reacting to the post, Yuzvendra Chahal wrote via comments with hilarious emoji, “aapke pose peh copyright maar raha hun bhaiya 4 crores only,” to which Shiakr responded, “Deal Pakki.”

The comment took momentum following the Instagram post of Yuzvendra Chahal, drew mass attention, and went viral.

Yuzvendra uploaded another post emphasising a recent Delhi High Court verdict, this time with a subtle yet poignant message. The court ruled: “Financially independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands.” Chahal captioned the image, “Maa Kasam Khao Nahi Paltoge Iss Decision Seh.” Though Chahal eventually deleted the tweet, it had already gathered popularity, with several fan groups and fans sharing it widely on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma married in December 2020 but split up in June 2022. They completed their divorce in March 2025 after filing a joint petition for mutual consent, which the Bombay High Court accelerated.

Revealing the fact, the couple claimed job and life-goal difficulties as the grounds for their split. During the show Rise and Fall, Dhanashree discussed their failing marriage.