Yuzvendra Chahal agrees to pay estranged wife Dhanashree Verma THIS alimony amount

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has agreed to pay his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma a total of INR4.75 crore in alimony as part of their ongoing divorce case.

Chahal has already paid INR2.37 crore, with the remaining amount still due. This has been a major factor in the couple’s legal proceedings, as the family court initially rejected their request to waive the six-month cooling-off period, citing partial compliance with the alimony agreement.

In a recent development, the Bombay High Court granted Chahal and Dhanashree the option to waive the cooling-off period, which typically applies under the Hindu Marriage Act.

This decision came as part of their divorce case, which has been ongoing since they filed for divorce in February. The couple, who married in December 2020, have been living separately since June 2022.

Read More: RJ Mahvash makes hilarious comment on Yuzvendra Chahal

The court ordered the family court to resolve the divorce petition by March 20, just before Yuzvendra Chahal’s participation in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, set to begin on March 22.

According to Bar and Bench, the High Court overturned a previous family court decision that had denied their request to waive the waiting period.

Under Section 13B(2) of the Hindu Marriage Act, couples seeking mutual divorce must wait six months before their petition can proceed.

The cooling-off period is meant to give couples a chance to reconsider reconciliation. However, the Bombay High Court ruled that this provision did not apply to Chahal and Dhanashree, given their prolonged separation and the outstanding alimony payment.

Earlier, in February, the family court had declined to waive the six-month period due to Chahal’s failure to fully comply with the agreed alimony.

After reviewing the case and a family counsellor’s report, the court’s decision was revised, with the High Court instructing the family court to finalise the divorce petition by March 20, ahead of the IPL season.