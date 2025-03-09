After Chahal’s divorce, another Indian cricketer facing marital issues?

After Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, the latest names to spark breakup rumors are right-handed middle-order batsman Manish Pandey and his wife, Ashrita Shetty.

Following Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic’s divorce, and drama between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s marriage, Manish Pandey and Ashrita Shetty are now under scrutiny.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2019, has fueled speculation after their recent social media activity hinted at trouble in their relationship.

Manish Pandey, who has represented India in 68 international matches, and Ashrita Shetty, a popular actress in Tamil cinema, have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Adding to the speculation, they have also removed their wedding photos and other pictures together from their profiles.

Read More: Why was Dhanashree so calm at the airport after divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

While both continue to share updates about their vacations and personal lives, their absence from each other’s social media posts has raised many questions.

However, neither Manish Pandey nor Ashrita Shetty has made any official statement regarding their marriage.

Manish Pandey, who has been out of the Indian cricket team for nearly three years, has played 29 ODIs and 39 T20 Internationals for India.

On the other hand, Ashrita Shetty has built a successful career in the Tamil film industry and has a strong social media presence with over 217k followers.

As speculation about Manish Pandey and Ashrita Shetty continues to grow, fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation about their relationship status.

Earlier, Dhanashree Verma, the popular choreographer and content creator, was spotted at the Mumbai airport just hours after news broke of her divorce settlement with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

The cricketer’s lawyer confirmed that the divorce agreement had been finalized in a court in Bandra, Mumbai.

Despite the personal news, Dhanashree appeared upbeat and cheerful during her airport appearance.

Dhanashree Verma smiled as she stepped out of her car and made her way towards the terminal.

When a paparazzo asked how she was doing, she responded with a light-hearted laugh, saying, “Kaam par jaa rahi hoon” (I am going to work).

She then paused to pose for photographs and even took a picture with a fan who was excited to meet her.

Dhanashree Verma was dressed casually for the occasion, wearing a black sleeveless bodysuit and loose blue jeans, her hair flowing naturally.

Meanwhile, her soon-to-be ex-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, has been the subject of much media attention following the confirmation of their divorce settlement. Both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra are managing their personal lives amidst the public scrutiny with grace.