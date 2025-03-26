Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorce reason REVEALED!

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his dancer wife Dhanashree Verma reportedly parted ways due to an ‘unjust demand’ by her.

In a major exclusive scoop, senior Indian journalist Vickey Lalwani revealed that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s marriage of four years hit a rock patch when the latter demanded the cricketer to shift base from his hometown Haryana, to the financial capital of India, Mumbai.

According to Lalwani, this Haryana-Mumbai conflict became one of the main reasons for their split.

In the latest post on his Instagram page, the journalist shared that the two ‘never got along much’ due to their ‘totally different personalities’. However, things got worse when Verma, who had moved to Haryana after their marriage, to stay with the cricketer’s parents, asked Chahal to permanently move to Mumbai – the ‘unjust demand’ that left him baffled.

While the ex-couple often travelled back and forth between Haryana and Mumbai, this was seemingly not enough for Verma. Therefore, “This Mumbai-Haryana jhagda (fight) was one of the main reasons why this much-in-the-paparazzi-world marriage ended,” asserted Lalwani. “Yuzi was clear that he wouldn’t uproot himself from his parents’ home and surroundings.”

For the unversed, Indian cricket team’s spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer-YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot in 2020, months after their engagement, filed for divorce in a Mumbai court last month.

Their divorce was finalized last week and the cricketer has agreed to pay his ex-wife INR4.75 crore alimony as part of their settlement.