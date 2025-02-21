Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma finalize divorce after 4 years of marriage

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber-dancer Dhanashree Verma have reportedly finalized their divorce after months of separation.

As reported by Indian media, ex-couple Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were granted divorce with mutual consent, following a 45-minute counselling session on Thursday.

Reports also suggest that the couple, who had been living separately for the past 18 months, cited ‘compatibility issues’ as the reason for their divorce.

The judge advised the couple to seek counselling. However, after a brief session, both informed the judge about their final decision that they wanted to part ways with mutual consent.

The celebrity couple was officially granted a divorce yesterday afternoon.

The first social media post by Chahal, reportedly after being declared legally divorced, read, “God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I’ve been rescued that I don’t even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don’t know it. Amen.”

On the other hand, in a cryptic Instagram story, which grabbed the attention of social users, Verma noted, “From stressed to blessed.”

“Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good,” her post read further. To note, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got engaged in August 2020, before tying the knot in a private ceremony, later the same year.

The speculations regarding their split began to swirl earlier this year when hawk-eyed social users noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on the social site Instagram and even claimed that both Verma and Chahal had removed all their wedding photos from their respective feeds.

Also Read: Cricketer wife Dhanashree Verma set for South cinema debut?