Zac Efron hospitalized in Spain after swimming accident

Hollywood A-lister Zac Efron was rushed to a hospital in Spain over the weekend after suffering a ‘swimming accident’.

As reported by foreign media outlets, Zac Efron, 36, suffered a minor swimming accident on Friday night and was rushed to the hospital as a ‘precautionary measure’, his rep confirmed.

According to the details, ‘A Family Affair’ star, who was in Europe for the Paris Olympics 2024, and also attended the opening ceremony last week, was found inside a pool of a villa in Ibiza when two workers pulled him out of the water.

Efron was reportedly hospitalized for the night before being released on Saturday morning. “He is fine,” his rep confirmed later.

Hollywood heartthrob turned to his Instagram stories on Monday, to share a health update with his fans. Along with a picture of himself, from a weights session, Efron captioned, “Happy and healthy – Thanks for the well wishes.” On the work front, he was most recently seen in Netflix’s rom-com flick ‘A Family Affair’, co-starring Nicole Kidman, along with Joey King, Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates. The title premiered on the streaming giant in June this year.