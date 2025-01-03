‘Home Improvement’ star arrested on domestic violence charges

Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for playing Brad Taylor in the popular TV show Home Improvement, was arrested on New Year’s Day in Myrtle Beach.

According to international media outlets, Zachery Ty Bryan is facing a second-degree domestic violence charge. A judge set his bond at $10,000. As of Friday morning, he remains in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Media has requested the arrest documents to learn more about what led to the incident and is awaiting further details.

This is not Zachery Ty Bryan’s first legal trouble. In 2024, he was arrested twice for driving under the influence (DUI). The first arrest happened in February in La Quinta, California, and the second occurred in October in Custer County, Oklahoma.

Zachery Ty Bryan’s legal issues go back further. In 2023, he was arrested on charges of assault, robbery, and harassment linked to a domestic dispute. In 2020, he faced domestic violence charges for strangling a woman who later became his fiancée.

He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and required to attend a program called Bridges2Safety.

In other news, Hollywood actor Tom Holland has revealed the reason behind his decision against walking the red carpet alongside his girlfriend Zendaya at her films’ premieres.

The two Hollywood actors first met on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2016 and speculations about their relationship quickly followed.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have since worked on two more ‘Spider-Man’ films and will spend 2025 working alongside in the fourth ‘Spider-Man’ title and Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey.’

Holland has recently opened up on his relationship with the Hollywood actress and why he chose not to walk the red carpet at her films’ premieres.

“It’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” the ‘Spider-Man’ star said.

His statement came after Tom Holland skipped the red carpet appearance at Zendaya’s ‘Challengers’ and ‘Dune.’

While he did not disclose many details about his relationship with the Hollywood actress, Tom Holland briefly discussed the future of his career if he starts a family.