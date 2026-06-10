Zahara Jolie-Pitt is taking a significant legal step regarding her name.

The 21-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has officially filed a petition to remove “Pitt” from her last name, according to court documents filed in California and obtained by multiple outlets.

The filing – which dates back to April 28 – comes just days after her older brother Maddox also reportedly moved to legally drop his father’s surname.

Zahara now becomes the third of the former couple’s children to seek a name change, following Maddox and sister Shiloh, whose request was approved in 2024.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The former Hollywood power couple separated in 2016 after more than a decade together, and their divorce was finalized in December 2024.

While Zahara has not publicly commented on the filing, she has hinted at using a different name in recent years. During her graduation ceremony from Spelman College in May, her name was announced as “Zahara Marley Jolie” when she walked across the stage to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

The move follows similar decisions by several of her siblings, including brother Maddox and sister Vivienne.