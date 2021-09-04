‘Zahir Jaffer was not a lunatic but a drunkard’

ISLAMABAD: Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, was not a maniac but was a drunkard, revealed Therapy Works CEO Dr Tahir Zahoor on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Zahoor, who along with five of his employees has been nominated as accomplice in the murder case, recounted the details of the evening when he arrived at Jaffer’s house.

He said he learned of the murder upon reaching Zahir’s house.

The Therapy Works’ owner said he was shocked to hear of Zahir’s father’s reaction after he was informed of the murder.

“He [Zahir] reacted as if nothing has happened,” he recalled, adding he said his son would have consumed too much alcohol.

Zahoor criticised the police’s role in the murder case investigation and rejected charges of removing evidence from the crime scene.