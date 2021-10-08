Zahir Shah appointed as deputy Chairman NAB: sources

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah has been appointed as the deputy chairman of the accountability watchdog after the slot became vacant following Hussain Asghar’s resignation, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, President Arif Alvi has given approval for his appointment after a summary was sent to him from the law ministry.

A notification, according to sources, would be issued by the ministry tomorrow.

Zahir Shah was previously posted as DG Operations NAB at the headquarters.

The position of the deputy chairman NAB fell vacant on October 4, after Hussain Asghar tendered his resignation and it was later approved by the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

The resignation came after the National Accountability Bureau Lahore office in August this year had sought permission from its chairman Justice retd Javed Iqbal to proceed against Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar under embezzlement charges.

According to details, a letter had been conveyed to the Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal from the Lahore bureau, seeking approval for an investigation regarding the corruption of Rs300 million allegedly committed by Hussain Asghar.

Read More: NAB SEEKS PERMISSION TO PROBE ITS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN FOR EMBEZZLEMENT

It said, according to sources, that former Commandant Punjab Constabulary Hussain Asghar had issued letters for ghost appointments and withdrew hefty sums in terms of salaries of these officials.

“The national exchequer had to suffer losses of Rs300 million in terms of salaries withdrawn,” the request seeking approval from chairman NAB said while pointing out the irregularities committed during the 2016-17 audit report.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!