Zahoor Agha appointed new Balochistan governor as Yasinzai resigns

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha as the new Balochistan governor, according to a statement issued by the Presidency.

The president made the appointment after accepting the resignation of Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai.

Zahoor Agha has been associated with the PTI since 2006.

Earlier in April, it was learnt that Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to step down.

In a letter to Yasinzai, Prime Minister Imran had said he was unable to see the governor in person due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation in the country.

Imran said, “I intend to appoint a new governor in Balochistan and would, therefore, request you to resign.”

The federal government had appointed Yasinzai as Balochistan’s governor on October 3, 2018. Yasinzai’s nomination came after the resignation of Mohammad Khan Achakzai as the governor.

Yasinzai was born on August 7, 1954, and was appointed a judge in the Balochistan High Court on January 27, 1997. He became the BHC chief justice on September 14, 2005, and continued until August 5, 2009.

Separately today, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed MNA Shahzain Bugti as his Special Assistant for Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan.

The Cabinet Division also issued notification of the appointment of Jamhoori Watan Party Chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti as SAPM.

MNA Shahzain Bugti has been given the status of the federal minister.

Bugti reportedly will talk to Baloch nationalists about political and national harmony.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to speak to the angry Baloch leaders on the occasion of his address in Gwadar.