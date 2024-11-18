Zahra Qadeer murder case: Four suspects’ physical remand extended

DASKA: A local court in Daska on Monday extended physical remand of four suspects named in the murder case of Zahra Qadeer, who was allegedly killed by her in-laws in gruesome manner, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police produced prime accused Sughra Bibi along with her daughter Yasmeen, grandson Abdullah and other relative Naveed after expiry of their initial remand.

The police requested the court to extend their physical remand which was accepted by the court. The court directed the police to produce the suspects on November 22.

Meanwhile, a postmortem of the deceased, Zahra Qadeer has been completed. However, the forensic report is still awaited and it would take an additional 10 to 15 days.

According to sources, the investigation into Zahra Qadeer’s murder, which took place in Kotli Marlan, Daska, is still ongoing. The Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Civil Hospital confirmed that the preliminary post-mortem report has been prepared, and separate DNA tests are being conducted to identify the parts of the body.

The MS further explained that the forensic report will determine if the cause of death was strangulation, but it could take up to 15 days to receive the full results.

Read More: Daska horror: Major development in Zahra murder case

This brutal incident took place in Kotli Marlan village, where Zahra Qadeer, the mother of one and 7-month pregnant woman, was murdered by her in-laws while she was reportedly offering prayer.

She was married to Qadeer of Kotli Marlan four years ago. Her husband works abroad and was not reachable by police when this heinous crime was unfolded.

Earlier on November 17, the father of Zahra Qadeer, Shabbir Ahmed, revealed that his daughter’s body was chopped into 25 pieces before being dumped in sewerage drains.

Shabbir Ahmed, a police inspector himself, told ARY News that four suspects were taken into custody and admitted to murdering his daughter.

“My daughter was smothered with a pillow and her body was chopped into 25 pieces with a sharp-edged knife and a meat cleaver,” the father of the deceased woman said.

Inspector Shabbir Ahmed said that the body parts were packed into different bags and dumped in sewerage drains.