Zainab Abbas and Hamza Kardar blessed with baby boy

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas is now a mother and shared the first picture of her with son Taimur Hamza Kardar.

She shared the heartwarming image on her picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram page.

Zainab Abbas wrote that it might be her finest work yet.

“This might be my finest bit of work yet…thrilled to announce the arrival of Taimur Hamza Kardar on 7th December 2021,” she wrote. “Our hearts are full, do keep us in your prayers ❤️❤️.. ”

The heartwarming image has at least 20,000 likes and counting. The netizens took to the comments section to felicitate her on her son’s birth.

It is pertinent to mention that the 33-year-old had tied the knot with Hamza Kardar back in 2019.

Zainab Abbas had announced in September that she was expecting her first child.

“Feels more like a test match rather than a T20, but managed to weather the storm and carry on working throughout,” quipped Zainab, further adding, “Hoping this new journey is as rewarding as the previous one.”

They also expressed best wishes and prayers for the mother and her child.