Zainab Shabbir’s latest post is a hit on social media

Showbiz starlet Zainab Shabbir won the internet with her latest set of pictures going viral across social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Zainab Shabbir treated her millions of followers on the social site with a bunch of new pictures, as she dressed up, probably for a winter wedding.

The four-photo gallery, captioned with Urdu poetry, captured the ‘Teri Raah Mein’ actor in a jewel-toned velvet fit, with white embellishments, from a local design house. She styled the contemporary Eastern dress with white strappy sandals and a matching, tiny pair of studs, finished off with minimal makeup and blow-dried hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐙𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐫 (@zainabshabbir.11)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral pictures with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

With over 1.3 million followers on her Instagram handle, Zainab Shabbir frequently turns to the platform to share updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories.

Moreover, she often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of getaways.

On the work front, she last received acclaim for her performance as Emaan in the drama serial ‘Teri Raah Mein’.

