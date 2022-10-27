Zainab Shabbir wins social media with latest pictures

Actor Zainab Shabbir shared her stunning pictures and they are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The actor’s viral pictures sees her having the time of her life. She was dressed in green shirt along with denim blue jacket and matching jeans.

The clicks got thousands of likes from netizens. They showed their love toward the actor’s latest social media post with their comments.

Zainab Shabbir, who boasts a million followers on her official Instagram handle, frequently shares updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories. She often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of getaways.

The Instagram pictures see her posing in an eastern casual outfit, comprised of an earthy tone kurta with white trousers. Her girl-next-door look was completed with a pink-hued monotoned face makeup and blow-dried hair.

The clicks garnered a great response from her huge fanbase, in the form of thousands of red hearts along with heartwarming compliments in the comments section of the post.

