Zaka Ashraf gets 3-month extension as PCB managing committee head

The caretaker federal cabinet has given a three-month extension to the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

According to the notification issued by the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry after the approval from the cabinet, the powers of the PCB Management Committee have been restricted.

The notification states that the PCB Management Committee cannot make any high-level appointments, the Management Committee will conduct the election of the Board of Governors and the Chairman.

The PCB Management Committee will deal with day-to-day affairs and cannot make policy decisions.

The notification also states that the PCB Management Committee will not get an extension beyond three months

Ashraf-led PCB Management Committee was formed in July 2023 for a four-month period, and the caretaker PM, using his prerogative as patron of the PCB, has given a three-month extension, said the PCB.

On Thursday, former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi met with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to discuss various aspects concerning Pakistan’s cricket.

During their meeting, Afridi, who previously captained the national team, shared his insights and recommendations aimed at elevating the state of the game in the country.

Notably, PM Kakar encouraged Afridi to actively contribute to the enhancement of cricket, particularly focusing on matters pertaining to its improvement.