Zaman Park admin summoned by Lahore court

LAHORE: A Special Judicial Magistrate has summoned the administration of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence on June 1, ARY News reported.

As per details, the notice was issued by the Special Judicial Magistrate of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore.

The notice stated that the administration of Zaman Park has illegally set up tents and camps outside Zaman Park which is a violation of law.

Furthermore, the summon notice stated that the administration should appear before the Special Judicial Magistrate and present their explanation.

Earlier, the district administration of Lahore on Saturday night carried out an operation to remove encroachments outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials, heavy machinery and others took part in the operation. Containers blocking roads around Zaman Park were removed with the help of cranes.

The operation was launched after Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered the removal of ‘encroachments’ outside Zaman Park – the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, as negotiations over a search operation ended ‘without any result’.

The caretaker chief minister issued the remarks after holding a meeting with the government team – a four-member delegation of Punjab police – that held negotiations with Imran Khan over a search of his house.