It’s a girl: Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui welcome their first child

Pakistan’s celebrity couple, Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for the popular actor Zara Noor Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui, who were blessed with their first baby girl on Wednesday, they announced in a joint post on social media.

With a girl-themed graphic card, the new mom turned to her Instagram handle yesterday afternoon to share the good news with their millions of fans and fellows. “Alhamdulillah. We announce ourselves as Amma & Abba to the most beautiful baby girl in the world, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui,” read the text on the card. “While we are busy going gaga over her, please remember us in your prayers. Zara & Asad.”

Sharing the post on the social site, the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor added the birth date of the celebrity kid, i.e.  March 27, 2024, along with a series of emojis in the caption.

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

Pertinent to note here that Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui tied the knot in 2017. The couple lost their first baby in a stillbirth. “We lost a baby a while ago. It wasn’t a miscarriage; Zara actually delivered a 5-6 months baby, which I buried myself,” revealed the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor in an old interview.

