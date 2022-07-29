Zardari ready for general elections in October: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Friday that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has agreed to hold general elections in October, ARY News reported.

ضمنی الیکشن کی بجائے نئے الیکشن پر معاملات طے پا گئے ہیں۔اکتوبر میں الیکشن کی تاریخ،نئے الیکشن کمیشن اور نگران حکومت کا فیصلہ قوم جلد سن لے گی۔قرنطینہ والے بھی الیکشن مان گئے ہیں،صرف فضل الرحمن رہ گئے ہیں۔ڈالر 250 کا،بجلی اور LPG میں 10 روپے کا اضافہ مارکیٹیں بند کرا دے گا۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 29, 2022

The AML tweeted on Friday saying that rather than by-elections the date for general elections has been decided. Elections would be held in October under a new election commission, while an interim government would be set up soon, he claimed.

Hinting at Asif Ali Zardari he added that people in ‘quarantine’ have also agreed to hold general elections, only Fazlur Reham is left to pursue.

He added that the dollar surge to Rs 250 and Rs 10 increase in LPG prices will cause market closure. The ally parties have lost all credibility, they can’t go out in public nor can run away, he added.

The former Interior Minsiter said that the people will make the decision now, democracy has become a joke, assembly a circus, he added.

The global crisis has engulfed Sri Lanka, Lebanon, and Iraq and now it is headed toward Pakistan. Four governments have been toppled in Europe in recent times, he added.

He said that general elections would be held in October, he predicted.

