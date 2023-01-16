Zarnish Khan’s latest reel goes viral

The latest reel video of showbiz actor Zarnish Khan is going viral across social media platforms.

On Sunday, the ‘Sun Yaara’ actor shared a new reel on the photo and video sharing application. Khan recorded the selfie video in front of the picturesque mountains on what looks like one of her exotic getaways, while a meaningful reel script played in the background.

“Bohat dino baad aj yeh mera dil, yehi soch kar roo dya#ke aakhir aaisa kya paana tha mujhai, ke mainy khud ko hi kho dya,” she added the background lyrics in the caption as well.

The viral reel was played over 80,000 times on the social site and received thousands of likes and comments for the celebrity.

With over 2 million followers on the visual-sharing site, Zarnish Khan is quite frequent with her postings on the gram. She often treats fans with pictures and videos of herself and her family, as well as her projects’ BTS.

Earlier this week, she shared a similar reel recorded while crossing a lake during a road trip.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Khan has been a part of a number of superhit serials throughout her career span of nine years and has received applause for her stellar performances.

