Zarnish Khan drops stunning pictures from Dubai

The latest picture gallery of showbiz actor Zarnish Khan from Dubai is going viral across social media platforms.

On her account of the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, the ‘Sun Yaara’ actor posted new clicks of herself from Marina Beach, Dubai on the gram. Khan did not write any caption for the two-picture gallery.

The viral pictures see Zarnish Khan ace the casual glam look in black tights and a matching tank top. She styled the minimal look with a sheer shrug and a pair of red sneakers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan) Social users showered their love on the Insta post with thousands of likes, in addition to the numerous compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Have a look at what social users wrote:

Always gorgeous 😍

You look flawless

Beautiful view ❤️

Zarnish you beauty❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️

👑 Queen ❤️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

With a huge fanbase on the visual-sharing site, Zarnish Khan is quite frequent with her postings on the social platform. She often treats fans with pictures and videos of herself and her family, as well as her projects’ BTS.

On the career front, Khan has been a part of a number of superhit serials throughout her career span of nine years and has received applause for her stellar performances.

