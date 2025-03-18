Zarnish Khan has a request for social media outlets

Former actor Zarnish Khan has requested media publications and social pages not to use her old pictures, as she observes pardah now.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a day after fellow actor Alizeh Shah refused to accept her apology over her past remarks about her, Zarnish Khan turned to her Instagram handle, requesting the social media publications, not to use her old pictures, from her years in showbiz, as she has left the entertainment industry and observes pardah now.

In the screengrab of the note shared on her official handle, Khan penned, “Meri saray social media platforms see request hai pls meri picture mat use karain purani (I request all social media platforms not to use my old pictures) out of respect please.”

“I can only request,” she continued. “I do parda now and it’s just… so please. Baki jisko jo likhna ha likhain (Besides everyone can write whatever they want). Just no pictures or videos!”

“Have a blessed month all,” concluded the ‘Sun Yaara’ actor.

It is worth noting here that former actor Zarnish Khan quit the entertainment industry and also removed all her previous photos and reels from her Instagram page in February 2023, following the Umrah pilgrimage during Shab-e-Mi’raj.