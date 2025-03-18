web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Zarnish Khan has a request for social media outlets

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former actor Zarnish Khan has requested media publications and social pages not to use her old pictures, as she observes pardah now.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In the early hours of Tuesday, a day after fellow actor Alizeh Shah refused to accept her apology over her past remarks about her, Zarnish Khan turned to her Instagram handle, requesting the social media publications, not to use her old pictures, from her years in showbiz, as she has left the entertainment industry and observes pardah now.

In the screengrab of the note shared on her official handle, Khan penned, “Meri saray social media platforms see request hai pls meri picture mat use karain purani (I request all social media platforms not to use my old pictures) out of respect please.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

“I can only request,” she continued. “I do parda now and it’s just… so please. Baki jisko jo likhna ha likhain (Besides everyone can write whatever they want). Just no pictures or videos!”

“Have a blessed month all,” concluded the ‘Sun Yaara’ actor.

Also Read: Alizeh Shah refuses to forgive Zarnish Khan despite public apology

It is worth noting here that former actor Zarnish Khan quit the entertainment industry and also removed all her previous photos and reels from her Instagram page in February 2023, following the Umrah pilgrimage during Shab-e-Mi’raj.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.