Zayn Malik faces fresh challenges amid career comeback

LONDON: Singer Zayn Malik is reportedly facing new challenges in his career comeback after claims emerged that he has parted ways with his management, adding to a series of recent setbacks.

The Sun reported, citing a source, that the former One Direction star has split from Zenkai Management, the agency that had managed his career since 2022. The reported departure comes after last year’s alleged fallout involving former bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

According to the report, Zayn isn’t the easiest character to work with and his team stood by him through in all circumstances. However, things reached a point where his management felt they couldn’t do anything else, and they recently resigned. Now Zain is looking for the third manager of his career.

Neither Malik nor Zenkai Management has publicly commented on the reports.

Dispute with Louis Tomlinson

Earlier reports claimed that Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson clashed while filming a proposed travel series in 2025.

According to those reports, the show would have followed the former One Direction bandmates on a journey across the United States, where they planned to reflect on their careers, personal lives, and memories from their time in the globally successful boy band.

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The reports alleged that tensions escalated during filming after Malik reportedly became difficult to work with, leading to a heated argument. It was further claimed that Malik remarked on Tomlinson’s late mother, Johannah Deakin, who died of leukaemia in 2016 at the age of 43.

Following the reported dispute, two of Tomlinson’s sisters, Phoebe and Lottie, unfollowed Malik on Instagram.

The reports also alleged that the confrontation turned physical, with sources claiming Malik punched Tomlinson, causing a head injury. However, these allegations have not been independently verified.