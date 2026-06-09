Nintendo has announced a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, bringing the 1998 classic to its upcoming Switch 2 console.

The company made the reveal during a livestream showing off upcoming titles, confirming the game will arrive later this year. That timing lines up with the 40th anniversary of the Zelda franchise, although Nintendo didn’t share much else — no gameplay details, no updates on what’s changing.

If you’ve played the original, you already know why this is a big deal. Released on the Nintendo 64, Ocarina of Time is still considered one of the most important video games ever made. It helped define 3D adventure games and introduced the lock-on combat system that so many games still use today.

The story of Zelda follows Link, a young hero that has been pulled into a time-hopping journey where he grows from a child into an adult. During this change our hero is battling to stop Ganondorf and save Princess Zelda.

Even decades later, the Zelda has cemented itself as the greatest game ever lists and holds a near-perfect 99 percent score on Metacritic. It was already remade once before, back in 2011 for the Nintendo 3DS, with updated visuals and 3D support.

The Zelda series itself has now sold more than 140 million copies worldwide, with the most recent entry, Tears of the Kingdom (2023), becoming the fastest-selling game in the franchise.

Outside of gaming, Nintendo is also expanding the series into film, with a live-action Zelda movie set for release in April 2027.

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