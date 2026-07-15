Zendaya channels ancient goddess vibes in 'Odyssey' premiere

Zendaya made an appearance at The Odyssey premiere in a white gown by Matières Fécales, marking the final stop of the film’s promotional tour.

Styled by Law Roach, the actress wore the dramatic design featuring draped detailing, a swirling bodice, a side slit, and angel-inspired wings attached to the back. The gown first appeared during Matières Fécales’ Autumn 2025 runway presentation in Paris.

The design also featured an intentionally distressed train, while the winged silhouette drew comparisons to the ancient Greek sculpture Nike of Samothrace. The fashion house, founded by creative duo Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran, has gained increasing attention over the past year.

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Zendaya paired the all-white ensemble with understated Chopard drop earrings, allowing the gown to remain the focal point of the look. She completed the outfit with white pointed-toe pumps featuring inverted heels that echoed the curved shape of the wings.

Ahead of the premiere, the actress was also seen in New York wearing vintage Sophia Webster gladiator sandals, continuing the Greek-inspired aesthetic associated with The Odyssey.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s epic poem starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, following his long journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The film is scheduled for release on Friday.