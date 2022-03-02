Zendaya starrer ‘Euphoria’ viewership reaches new heights

Emmy award-winning actor Zendaya starrer teen drama ‘Euphoria’ has reached new heights of viewership with its Sunday finale of season 2, becoming the second biggest show ever on HBO.

The second season of Zendaya led teen drama has touched yet another HBO milestone, becoming the second most-watched series of HBO, coming next to fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’ resting in top position.

The finale episode of season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ aired on Sunday attracted over 6.6 million legions across HBO and HBO Max. As per the statement by the TV channel, “Euphoria Season 2 episodes are now averaging 16.3 million viewers, which is the best performance for any season of an HBO series over the past 18 years, other than ‘Game of Thrones’ which pulled in an average of 46 million viewers across its eighth and final season in 2019.”

Moreover, the premiere of season 2 sets a viewership record for HBO Max with 2.4 million views in January, which was nine times higher than that of its predecessor, becoming ‘the strongest digital performance of any of its episodes since its launch in 2019’.

The viewership of the premiere is now moving towards 19 million views in the U.S, while it is also the most-tweeted-about show of the decade so far in the U.S. with 34 million tweets.

Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson, tells the story of students who are struggling with problems such as drugs along with social media, money, and love as they try to establish their identities.

The cast includes Zendaya, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Algee Smith, Angus Cloud, and others.

It is a joint production of Tyler Romary, Philipp Barnett, Jamie Feldman, and Kenneth Yu.

