Zendaya fears going broke despite $1 mln ‘Euphoria’ salary

Hollywood actress Zendaya said she fears going broke despite earning $1 million per episode of her show ‘Euphoria‘.

It is pertinent to mention that Zendaya has a net value of $20 million. The actress gained fame by appearing as a model and dancer in music videos and commercials.

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ star admitted she feels financial anxiety. She thanked her parents for helping her manage her monetary situation.

She called her mother a “saver”, adding her father advises her to make the most of every moment.

“My mother’s a saver, and so I try to keep that in mind,” she said. “Then my dad’s like, ‘You know, you can’t spend it when you’re dead,’ kind of thing. I’m somewhere in between. The hope is to have a career where you can be in a position, financially, to just do things you want to do because you enjoy the work and not have to worry about the other things…

“But I’m always like, ‘I will always need to work.’ Because if I don’t work then everything can be gone tomorrow.”

