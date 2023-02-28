Zendaya now charging $1 million salary per episode of ‘Euphoria’

Hollywood actress Zendaya will reportedly earn $1 million for each episode of the third season of her show ‘Euphoria‘.

The ‘Dune: Part One‘ star plays the main protagonist and narrator Rue Bennett in the critically acclaimed show. She bagged the Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for both seasons of the critically acclaimed show.

In a tell-all interview with Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya said she plans to look at the lives of its main characters in ‘Euphoria’ season three.

“I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school,” Zendaya said as reported in the report. “I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look.

“But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be.”

She captivated everyone on the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet when she came to the event in a pink Valentino evening gown. It was adorned with 190 roses in duchess silk doubled with silk faille.

She paired her dress with a Bulgari diamond necklace and a bracelet.

