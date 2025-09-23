Zendaya makes first public appearance after Tom Holland’s hospitalisation

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Zendaya made a rare public appearance after her husband, Tom Holland, was hospitalised following an accident on the set of Spider-Man.

The Euphoria starlet was spotted while performing walking duties with her dog, Noon Coleman, on Monday.

Zendaya has been looking exceptionally stunning wearing a sleek trench coat with leather boots along with the couple’s dog, Noon, in Richmond Park for the walk.

The appearance got public after Holland was hospitalized following a stunt that devastatingly finished while making the new movie Spider-Man at Leavesden Studios in Watford on Friday.

However, the £150 million movie production has been halted following the medical emergency, as the star had surgery on his head after getting injured, and concussion treatment was given.

The insiders further claimed that the much-awaited movie production has now been paused for an entire week.

Furthermore, Deadline said that the filming schedule halted the shoot because Spider-Man’s shooting schedule doesn’t allow work to move in the absence of Tom.

The East of England Ambulance Service informed The Sun, “We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.”

“An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to the hospital for further care.” The service continued.

It is worth noticing that Tom Holland and Zendaya are appearing on the screen again, a decade after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, his first feature-length role as the superstar.

An unearthed Heat Magazine piece from April 2025 revealed that the actress Zendaya has a long list of wedding-related goals and is apparently quite fussy about her wedding to Tom Holland.

In this regard, a source said that she has a vision of how she wants her wedding to be, and that includes all her family being there and having a proper celebration.

It also became clear that Holland cannot wait to marry the love of his life, but Zendaya’s preference for a traditional, family wedding has prevented him from doing so.