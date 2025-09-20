Zendaya, Tom Holland 2026 wedding plans under threat
An unearthed Heat Magazine piece from April 2025 revealed that the actress Zendaya has a long list of wedding-related goals and is apparently quite fussy about her wedding to Tom Holland.
In this regard, a source said that she has a vision of how she wants her wedding to be, and that includes all her family being there and having a proper celebration.
It also became clear that Holland cannot wait to marry the love of his life, but Zendaya’s preference for a traditional, family wedding has prevented him from doing so.
Moreover, the source added that if Tom could elope with Zendaya, he would, but she’s way too level-headed for that.
As fans may be aware, the couple fueled engagement rumors earlier this year when Zendaya was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger while attending the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
The source inside said that they both looked at their schedules and tried to figure out a way to fit it in this year.
“But there’s just no way, and there’s even some question about whether they’ll be able to manage it in 2026,” they summed up.
