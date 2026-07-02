Zendaya has officially joined the press tour for Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film The Odyssey on Wednesday as she made a stylish appearance in New York City alongside co-stars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway.

Fresh off a series of promotional events across Europe for Spider-Man: Brand New Day with her husband, Tom Holland, the 29-year-old actress returned to the United States to begin promoting Nolan’s star-studded epic.

For the occasion, Zendaya stepped out in a sophisticated two-piece ensemble by Khaite, paired with Christian Louboutin sandals and Fope jewelry. The look marked a departure from her signature stilettos and paid tribute to the ancient Greek peplos, a fitting fashion choice given her role as the goddess Athena in the upcoming film.

Athena, one of Greek mythology’s most revered deities, is known as the goddess of wisdom, strategic warfare and crafts, making Zendaya’s elegant styling a subtle nod to her character.

Matt Damon, who stars in the film as Odysseus, was also spotted in New York wearing an all-white outfit as promotional events got underway.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway continued her second day of press in a shimmering gold Lela Rose dress accessorized with Bvlgari jewelry, Gianvito Rossi heels and Krewe sunglasses.

Based on The Odyssey by Homer, the film reimagines the legendary journey of Odysseus following the Trojan War.