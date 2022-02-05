Zendaya starrer Euphoria to get third season

HBO announced that its thriller web show Euphoria starring Emmy Award-winner Zendaya will return for the third season.

HBO Max posted a still from the show in its Twitter post. The streaming giant mentioned that season three got a green light.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” the Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi was quoted in the report. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

It is pertinent to mention that the second season’s premiere had set a new HBO Max viewership record with 2.4 million viewers. It became the strongest digital performance of any of its episodes since its launch in 2019.

The second season’s premiere viewership was nine times higher than that of its predecessor which garnered from via HBO Go and HBO Now back in June 2019.

Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson, tells the story of students who are struggling with problems such as drug addiction along with social media, money and love as they try to establish their identities.

The cast includes Zendaya, won the 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama for her performance in the show, along with Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Algee Smith, Angus Cloud and others.

It is a joint production of Tyler Romary, Philipp Barnett, Jamie Feldman and Kenneth Yu.

