Zendaya, Tom Holland cast for live action Hercules

The favourite couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya to be cast as Hercules and Megara in the film.

Susan Egan becomes the latest voice to throw the duo’s names into the ring. Her remarks are especially significant, as speculation has swirled around the live-action cast of Hercules.

Disney is yet to announce its cast, but Egan, who portrayed Megara in the 1997 animated classic, has already put her weight behind Holland and Zendaya. Though the couple has not been confirmed to play the leading roles in the remake, Egan told Entertainment Weekly that her dream cast is the Dune actress playing Megara.

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The star listed a series of traits of Zendaya from charisma to confidence and singing skills, all of which will blend in perfectly for bringing the sassy heroine role to life. Whoever grabs the role, Egan says, would need: an ample dose of sarcasm to play Megara’s charisma.

The actress suggested that, given her on-screen role’s strongly independent personality and razor-sharp wit, the right kind of attitude is key to portraying Megara correctly in live action. Disney’s live-action Hercules has no release date yet.