Zendaya’s wedding gown may be the most stunning one you’ll ‘never’ see

Zendaya’s wedding dress may be breathtaking, but don’t expect to catch a glimpse of it. According to her longtime stylist, Law Roach, the gown she’ll wear when she marries Tom Holland is likely to remain entirely out of the public eye.

Law Roach made it clear that Zendaya and Tom Holland are determined to keep their upcoming nuptials as private as possible.

“She and Tom are super private about their relationship,” Roach said. “There won’t be a Vogue spread or pictures of the wedding… it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see.”

Zendaya, who has been working with Roach since 2011, has always maintained a careful balance between her dazzling public appearances and private life.

The stylist shared that he hasn’t even dreamt about her wedding look yet, as he’s focused on styling the Euphoria star for a string of upcoming red carpet events linked to her many new projects.

While Roach will “of course” be involved in the wedding day, he noted at the Fashion U.S. Trust Awards that he’s currently “resting up” for the intense press tours ahead.

Still, fans are buzzing with excitement after Zendaya appeared to confirm her engagement to Tom Holland at the 2025 Golden Globes.

She flashed a diamond ring believed to be a Jessica McCormack design while showing off a new “t” tattoo, matching Tom Holland’s “z” tattoo from the same Boston visit.

For now, Zendaya and Tom Holland are in no rush to tie the knot, choosing instead to enjoy their engagement while juggling busy careers.

Still, with such secrecy surrounding the event, fans may never see the moment or the dress that marks their big day.

In January 2025, Tom Holland and Zendaya were exchanging ideas for a summer wedding.

While she has kept her relationship with Tom Holland quite private at large, the ‘Euphoria’ star was reportedly ‘super excited’ for their future together and had already started the planning for celebrating their union.